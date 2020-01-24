First Alert Weather: Lingering Snow Showers

The low pressure system that has been lingering to our south remains in place. This keeps funneling light snow showers into the area, and it will continue off and on through today. The latest models are only indicating around a half an inch or less by the time we reach sunset today, but this storm has a history of overachieving, so we may see around an inch for many spots. Road conditions are better this morning than they were yesterday, but we are still expecting slick roads, and possibly a few snow covered roads in less travelled areas. The light snow showers will continue tonight, with another inch and possibly two inches before daybreak Saturday. By the time we reach Saturday, this looks to be the last push from the storm, but another half inch or so could fall Saturday morning, making for a slick morning commute over the weekend. Warm temperatures looks to stick around next week, so get used to the low to mid 30s, we will be seeing them for a while.