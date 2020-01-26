First Alert Weather: Limited sunshine but still mild

Finally a break from the persistent snowfall the past few days! That being said, the clouds are going to be hanging around today. Continued mild with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 30s.

Lots of clouds tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with temperatures once again climbing into the low to mid 30s. A bit cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday. Some intervals of sunshine are possible Tuesday, while more clouds than sightings of sunshine Wednesday. Highs in the upper 20s. The next shot at light snow rolls into the region on Thursday. The flakes could fly for a good portion of the day, lasting into Thursday night, and tapering off on Friday morning. At this point, accumulations are expected to be minor. So we are not expecting to be elevating this to be a First Alert Weather Day, but no less, we are going to keep an eye on how this system evolves as the week goes on. Clouds will be common heading into next weekend with daytime temperatures will able to climb close to 30 degrees.