First Alert Weather: Light wintry mix ending, chilly heading toward weekend

Winter Weather Advisories for the northern half of the area will expire by 9 PM. Light rain showers, drizzle, and freezing drizzle will come to an end, however untreated surfaces could still be icy. What was wet will re-freeze tonight with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows by morning in the low to mid 20s.

Friday features more clouds than sun. It is going to be dry with daytime temps topping out in the upper 20s. A winter storm will be tracking out of the western Plains and head toward Illinois and lower Michigan Saturday into Sunday morning. North Central Wisconsin will be on the edge of the snow that this storm produces this weekend, but at least the southern and eastern halves of the area will experience accumulating snow. The snow is forecast to develop later in the day on Saturday with light to moderate snow falling Saturday night into Sunday morning. Meantime, farther to the south (toward Madison) and east (Green Bay and Milwaukee) heavy snow is anticipated for the same time frame, along with brisk northeast winds that will cause hazardous travel conditions. Locally, there is expected to be sharp drop off in accumulations from southeast to northwest. The least amount of snowfall will take place back toward Phillips, Medford, and Neillsville, while 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall in Rhinelander, Wausau, Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The amounts increase to the south and east with 6 inches or more possible out in Shawano, Waupaca, Wautoma, and Clintonville.

There is still come variability with the storm track and if it nudges another 50 to 75 miles farther north or northwest, more of the region could be impacted, along with a risk of heavy snow. Be sure to check back for updates.

Once this snow exits Sunday morning south and east, mostly cloudy and cool with highs around 20. Some breaks of sun on Monday with highs in the mid 20s. Light snow on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s. An arctic cold front could make in-roads across the Badger State on Wednesday with more light snow and tumbling temperatures back through the single digits to near zero. Bitterly cold air could stick around into next Thursday with wind chill values that could drop to -30 degrees or lower. Some sun on Thursday as highs barely make it above zero.