First Alert Weather: Light snowfall returns today

It was a great start to the week, but the snow chances have made a comeback. Today we will see plenty of cloud coverage as the snow showers look to pick up after 7am for most areas. There will be times during the day where you only see a flurry or cloudy skies, but the sporatic snow showers will eventually drop 1-3 inches of snow throughout the area by Thursday morning. The good news is temperatures will remain well above average in the low 30s. This means salt/sand will be very effective on the roadways. Roads will have slick spots today, so there is a good chance main roads and highways will remain just wet this afternoon, but snow covered roads are also a possibility for some spots. Thursday and Friday we have more snow chances, but those snow showers look to be even more sporatic than the ones we will see today. Less than an inch can be expected for both Thursday and Friday. The warm temperatures in the low to mid 30s look to stick through next week as well.