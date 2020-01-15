First Alert Weather: Light snowfall possible today

The snowfall chance for today was never really a robust storm, but overnight it seems to have lost even more intensity. We are expecting an inch or less for most of our communities today. There is a possibility to see up to 2 inches of snowfall in some of our northern-most communities. Even with less than an inch of snow expected, there is still a good chance to see slippery stretches and snow covered roads in some spots by this afternoon. We are expecting most of the accumulating snowfall to move in during the late morning and early afternoon hours, so your morning commute will likely have minimal issues. Temperatures remain above average today, but they cool down tomorrow to the upper single digits and low teens. We warm right back up for Friday, but that also brings a chance for more snow to move through the area. This system looks stronger than what we have seen all week, and we are potentially looking at a weather alert day for Saturday. We will keep you updated when we have more information.