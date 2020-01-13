First Alert Weather: Light snowfall expected tonight

Last night we saw light snowfall across the area. As of this morning, it looks like most areas saw in between 1-3 inches, but we will post snow totals later in the morning when they become available. Road conditions have become slippery and snow covered this morning for your commute, but we should see a great recovery by this afternoon as crews continue to clear off the roads while temperatures climb to the upper 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies for today, but there is a chance to see some afternoon sunshine, especially south of 29. The light snowfall looks to make a return tonight, as we are expecting another quick blast of 1-3 inches across the area. This will again make for a tough commute Tuesday morning, but it should be wrapped up before 5 or 6 in the morning for most areas. There are a few more chances to see some light snowfall throughout the week ahead, but Friday is the day we are watching out for right now as we could see more than a light 1-3 inches. We will keep you posted with all of the latest.