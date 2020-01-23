First Alert Weather: Light snowfall continues today

More light snowfall looks to move through the area today. We will see off and on light snow showers with a chance for some freezing drizzle in some spots. Snowfall will accumulate to around 1-2 additional inches on top of what we have already seen yesterday and overnight last night. Road conditions this morning are slick, to snow covered, so you will need to exercise caution this morning. By this afternoon, temperatures rise into the low 30s again, so salt and sand will continue to be very effective on main roads and highways. Toward the end of yesterday, roads were looking slick, but pretty good overall. We can expect a similar time frame today with the roadways. Tonight and tomorrow we will also see more light snowfall, but it looks to total less than an inch for both tonight and tomorrow. The snow finally moves out on Saturday, but there is still a chance to see some flurry action, especially throughout the morning hours on Saturday.