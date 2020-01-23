First Alert Weather: Light snowfall continues into start of weekend

The flakes just keep on flying. Occasional light snow and snow showers for the remainder of the day into this evening. Up to 1" of additional snowfall into this evening. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another wave of snow is expected to shift into North Central Wisconsin toward daybreak on Friday. Light to moderate snow will fall during the day on Friday. More messy travel conditions are expected for the commute to work and school Friday morning, as well as heading home later in the day. Highs Friday in the low to mid 30s. Snow persists Friday night into Saturday morning, tapering off by midday Saturday. Total additional snowfall through Saturday morning of 2 to 4 inches in most of the area, while 1 to 2 inches west of Highway 13, and 3 to 5 inches in the northeast parts of the region. Clouds stick around for the rest of the day on Saturday with daytime readings peaking in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy to wrap up the weekend on Sunday, high in the mid 30s.

A chance of snow showers on Monday, otherwise considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 30s. Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Relatively mild with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Thursday with a chance of snow showers. highs in the upper 20s.