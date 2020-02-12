First Alert Weather: Light snow showers return today

A passing cold front today will bring light snowfall for most. We are expecting this system to travel from northwest to southeast today. The light snowfall will begin in the northwoods in the mid-morning hours today. The light snow will continue to track south throughout the day, but it will reach the Wausau area in the early to mid-afternoon hours. This will continue clearingh out overnight with just a few lingering light snow showers and flurries.

Accumulation looks to remain minimal with this system. Most areas will see around an inch and possibly less. Areas in the northwoods, especially north of Merrill, could see 1-2" of snowfall. Roads could get slick in the northwoods in the late morning hours, with slick roads possible in our central and southern communities for your commute home this afternoon and evening.

This will bring a blast of arctic air behind it as Thursday and Friday look to remain well below average. Friday morning looks to be the coldest with air temperatures around 10-15 below zero.