First Alert Weather: Light snow showers possible tonight

Plenty of sunshine returns today but after the cold front passed through last night, the cooler temperatures have taken over. This morning we are expecting a nice sunrise, but chilly temperatures in the 20s. A northwesterly breeze of around 10-20mph will be likely throughout much of today, but it should not be as gusty as it was yesterday at times, especially when the showers and storms were moving through the area. Nonetheless, the breeze will keep down our high temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. After sunset today the cloud coverage moves back into the badger state with a chance for a few snow showers overnight tonight. The models are mostly showing at least some light snowfall overnight, but many areas will still look to dodge this throughout much of the night. Where we see the snowfall developing overnight, there will be a chance to see a trace to around 2 inches of snowfall. Most of the accumulation will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, but there is the potential to see a few slick spots on some roadways Wednesday morning. The showers will taper off in the morning hours Wednesday, and we may see some rain mixing in before it is all set and done.