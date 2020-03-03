First Alert Weather: Light snow showers possible today

A few light snow showers look to move through the area this morning. The latest models are showing a trace to a few tenths of an inch of snow across the area this morning. It will not be too much snow, but a few untreated roads could briefly get slick. This afternoon we have the chance to see a few flurries and possibly light drizzle moving through. Temperatures rise this afternoon to the mid to upper 30s, this means the morning snowfall will likely melt pretty quickly by the afternoon hours. It will be another slightly breezy day with winds around 10-15mph from the south this morning, before switching to the west for the rest of the day. We have seen a slight increase in what we are expecting with the snow showers on Thursday. Snowfall totals will still remain on the lighter side of things, but it looks like we could see an inch or so throughout the morning on Thursday, before afternoon melting takes over again.