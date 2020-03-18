First Alert Weather: Light rain/snow possible today

After a nice and sunny Tuesday, the cloud coverage has made a comeback. Expect the cloud coverage to hang around all day, but there is also the potential to see a few light snow showers or flurries in the morning hours. Some areas could see a dusting or a few tenths of an inch. If you start to notice a touch of accumulation, take it slow on the roads for a little bit. Road conditions will likely remain alright throughout the day, but there is the potential for a few slick spots. By this afternoon, upper 30s take over, and any precip will likely fall as rain after this point, but it will still remain light. All eyes right now are on the system pushing through Thursday through Thursday night. The latest models are showing most of Thursday will see rain showers throughout the day, there is even the potential to see a weak thunderstorm move through.

As temperatures cool down overnight, we will see a transition of rain to snow. The expected snowfall does not look nearly as robust as what we were looking at just a few days ago. This is good news overall, as less snowfall will be likely.

As of this morning, we are looking at around 1-3 inches north of 29.

South of 29, we could pick up a dusting to an inch or so, but much of that will also likely melt as it reaches the ground at first.

Nonetheless, be prepared for a slick morning commute on Friday, especially north of 29.