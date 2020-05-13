First Alert Weather: Light rain showers, warmup continues

Mostly cloudy skies quickly return to the area today. We may see a nice sunrise for a lot of communities, but the cloud coverage will quickly fill in after. There is a chance to see an evening shower today or two, but a lot of areas will stay dry until after the sun sets later today. Dry air at the surface will try to stop the rain from reaching the ground, but we are expecting it to break through either later today or tonight. The latest models are only indicating around a quarter of an inch of rainfall, most of which will fall in the overnight hours. No strong storms are expected as of right now. Most of the showers will be light. The added cloud coverage helps with temperatures tonight as we only fall into the mid 40s!

Thursday morning may see a lingering shower or two, but we will dry out, and we may even see some afternoon sunshine. The pavement may be wet tomorrow morning, but by the later portions of the day, we are in for a nice one. Temperatures tomorrow jump into the upper 60s with a very light 5mph breeze. Enjoy the warmer temperatures!