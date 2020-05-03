First Alert Weather: Less windy, turning cooler

It was a blustery Sunday across North Central Wisconsin with wind gusts anywhere from 30 mph to just over 50 mph during the late morning and afternoon. Along with that, a dust storm developed along I-39 in parts of Portage County around Plover and in Waushara County near Plainfield, which lead to a pile-up on both sides of the highway due to reduced visibility from blowing dirt and dust. Fortunately, the wind is going to subside this evening with a starlit sky tonight. Cool with overnight lows in the low 30s north, mid to upper 30s central and south.

The fire danger will remain in the high to very high category on Monday, although not nearly as breezy. Sunshine along with a few clouds and just a bit cooler. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 50s. Clouds return for Tuesday and Wednesday with chances of showers both days. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Even cooler later in the week with intervals of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mid 50s Thursday, while the low 50s Friday. Frost is anticipated on Friday and Saturday mornings with lows dropping into the 20s to around 30. If you do have tender vegetation outside, be prepared to cover those plants or bring them indoors later in the week. The next chance of rain showers is on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Mother's Day next Sunday is still cool with some sun. Highs aiming for the low 50s.