First Alert Weather: Isolated shower possible, otherwise nice!

Early this morning we still have a few lingering light showers in our eastern viewing area. This is keeping cloud cover overhead in the early part of the morning. We will see the skies clear in the late morning hours for most, but this is also the time we will start to see the isolated afternoon showers or weak thunderstorms develop. Many areas will have a chance to dodge the showers today, and the best chance for that looks to lie in the northwoods today. Other spots can expect a great afternoon, but the potential for that quick shower to move through. Shower timing looks to be between around 11am-4pm today. It will not be raining in that entire time frame, but that is when we will see the best chance for them. We end the day with plentiful sunshine today and it will be a great one overall for most spots. Tomorrow we are looking at another decent day, but that also brings a chance for a spotty afternoon isolated shower. A similar situation to what we have in store today, but the modeling is outputting a smaller chance tomorrow to see those showers developing overhead. Thursday looks to remain dry all day with plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures.