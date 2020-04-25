First Alert Weather: Isolated PM shower or storm

A mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day with pop up showers or an isolated storm possible, especially in the Northwoods. Any stronger storm could produce downpours, gusty winds up to 30 mph, and small hail. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Partly cloudy tonight and cool with lows by morning in the mid 30s. A pleasant Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs rebound into the low 60s. Clouds are back for the start of the work week on Monday with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday with afternoon showers and storms. Some storms Tuesday afternoon into the early evening could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and downpours. Highs Tuesday around 60. Periods of rain Tuesday night in the southern half of the area, while occasional showers in Central Wisconsin Wednesday, while mostly cloudy region-wide. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine along with a few clouds Thursday, high in the low to mid 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday, high in the mid 70s. The warming trend continues into the start of next weekend with some sun and highs Saturday close to 70.