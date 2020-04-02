First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds today, soggy Friday

Expect a good deal of sunshine to start things off today. We will see the cloud coverage increase throughout much of the day. Towards the evening hours, if we see the mostly cloudy skies overhead, there will also be a chance to see some light drizzle. Temps today will stay very comfortable overall. We are expecting low to mid 50s across the area this afternoon and only a light 5-10mph breeze from the southeast. Rain showers look to develop overnight tonight and bring a few light showers or sprinkles. This may wet the pavement in time for the sunrise Friday, but most of the rain looks to hold off until late in the day Friday. As the cold front passes through, we may see some light snow showers mixing in overnight Friday night. With a high temperature in the mid 50s expected on Friday during the day, it will be very hard to see any of that snow stick to the ground by Saturday morning. If we do end up seeing a few isolated dustings, warm temperatures and plentiful sunshine will quickly take care of it Saturday morning. The weekend ahead looks to bring plentiful sunshine and warmer than average temperatures in the low to mid 50s.