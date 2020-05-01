First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds today, nice weekend ahead

The wind speeds will calm down today, but cloud coverage looks to increase by this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine to start out the morning before cloud coverage takes over for the afternoon. We have mentioned the chance for rain showers Friday night, but it looks like that disturbance has sped up. This will bring the afternoon cloud coverage and a chance for a light rain shower. Dew points look to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s for the afternoon, which means our relative humidity will be very low. There may be many more showers on the radar than what is actually reaching the ground this afternoon. Nonetheless, there is still a chance for a few late day sprinkles and a light rain showers, so don't get caught off guard if you do see a few raindrops later in the day. Because this system has sped up, that is going to clear out the cloud coverage a little earlier also. That paves the way for a mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. The wind speeds will slightly pick back up for the weekend ahead, but temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the weekend!