First Alert Weather: High fire danger Sunday

Mainly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 30s north to low 40s in Central Wisconsin.

Breezy on Sunday with a mix sun and some clouds. Conditions are favorable with low relatively humidity values, brisk winds, and warm conditions for a very high fire danger in Central Wisconsin. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Noon to 6 PM Sunday for Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara Counties. Avoid setting any camp fires or doing any outdoor burning, as a fire may quickly get out of control and turn into a wildfire. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds on Monday with daytime readings topping out in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with showers possible. It is going to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly sunny, continued cool on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Sun fading to clouds on Friday, rather cool with highs struggling to make it into the upper 40s. Next Saturday is partly sunny with afternoon readings peaking in the low to mid 50s.