First Alert Weather: Great weekend ahead

The lingering cold front that brought multiple showers and storms to our area this week has finally moved east, and now we are in for a cooler, but nice weekend ahead. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon, but with dry conditions and some sun, it should still feel pretty great outside. We will start the morning with plentiful sunshine for a lot of us. More cloud cover sneaks in from the north today, and many areas will see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are possible at times as well. There may be a few very light showers that pop up on the radar later this afternoon, but most of those will not reach the ground as dry air has taken over at the surface. There is just a small chance for a few spots to see a few brief sprinkles today, but even if that does happen, it will likely not be enough rain to wet the pavement. The weekend ahead features plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and cooler temperatures. With temps remaining in the 60s all weekend long with sunshine, it is going to be an overall nice one.