First Alert Weather: Great start to the week

The pavement is wet, and we have plenty of cloud coverage this morning, but that will not be the case by the afternoon. The precipitation has moved out overnight, and we are left with the lingering cloud coverage. The clouds will continue to thin out throughout the morning hours, and we will be left with upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow looks to bring more sunshine back into the mix with mid to upper 40s returning. The cloud coverage looks to return Wednesday through Friday but the precipitation chances generally hold off until Friday, where we will see a cold front move through. As of right now, this looks to bring light rainfall to the area, with the potential for a few spots to pick up some light snowfall, although temperatures look to remain warm, so the chance of snow right now is pretty limited. Overall this is a great week to explore the great outdoors and find your inner adventurer self.