First Alert Weather: Great Thursday, showers and storms tonight

We are in a pretty nice overall pattern right now with plenty of sunshine returning today. Temperatures will warm back up into the low to mid 80s and we are expecting winds to remain only around 5-10mph. This will make for another exceptional afternoon after the gorgeous day we saw yesterday. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers and possibly a storm in our southern communities. As of this morning it looks like most areas just have the chance to pick up a few light to moderate showers overnight. Some of our communities to the southwest could see a thunderstorm roll through overnight. We are not expecting widespread severe weather, but there may be a stronger storm here and there to the southwest. You may see some small to moderate sized hail with gusty winds. We will continue to monitor the rain chance for tonight, but it also looks like this will clear out in the early morning hours tomorrow, and another great day is ahead for Friday with mostly sunny skies quickly returning. For most people, you will wake up and see some wet pavement Friday morning, but you will still be in for another awesome day.