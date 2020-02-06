First Alert Weather: Great Thursday, cloudy Friday

Today is shaping up to be another great one for February in Wisconsin. Plenty of sunshine takes over yet again today as temperatures will rise back into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will feel extra comfortable outside this afternoon because we will really be lacking wind. A light northwesterly breeze is possible, but it will likely remain around 5mph or less. Tonight we bring back the cloud coverage as temperatures drop into the upper single digits and low teens. The cloud coverage looks to stick through Friday where we could also see a few light snow showers here and there, especially in the afternoon hours. The snow tomorrow is looking very minimal with just a few tenths of an inch possible. This could still cause a few slick spots here and there for your evening commute tomorrow, so keep that in mind. The next snow chance looks to still be on Sunday where many areas could pick up around 3-6". This storm is still a solid 4 days out, so this forecast will likely slightly change. Stay tuned right here for all the latest.