First Alert Weather: Gradual warm up begins today

Overnight last night we saw plenty of snow showers on the radar, but the snowflakes struggled to reach the ground as expected. Relative humidity is still very low this morning, so showers today will be spotty, and not all of us will see them. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies remain for the rest of the day as temperatures stall out in the 40s again. We are slowly warming temperatures back up, with Friday reaching the 50s again and upper 50s could return next week at times. The next few days look to stay relatively dry, but with plenty of cloud coverage expected, there could be a few isolated showers here and there. The best chance for a shower right now looks to be the spotty showers today, and a chance for an isolated shower on Friday. Other than that, there are no major storms that we are watching out for right now, as we have fallen into a pretty consistent pattern over the next week or so. The average high temperature for this next week should be in the upper 50s and low 60s, so we are still behind a bit, even with the gradual warmup expected.