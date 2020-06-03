First Alert Weather: Gorgeous end to the week

The strong and severe storms that we saw south of 29 yesterday were attached to a cold front, and that has now cleared out of the area. In the warmer months, we love cold fronts because it brings days like today afterwards. Today we are expecting temperatures to rise into the low 80s with plentiful sunshine throughout. The real kicker for today is the fact that we are expecting much less humidity throughout the day. Yesterday dew points were nearing 70 degrees for many areas, today it will be around the 50s, which will make it feel much less muggy overall outside. The good times continue for tomorrow with much of the same factors in play. Low 80s, low humidity and plenty of sun. We may see some added cloud cover late in the day Thursday, and there is a chance to see an isolated shower or two and possibly a weak thunderstorm overnight Thursday night. Right now there is no severe threat for Thursday night, and it should be cleared out by Friday, making for another gorgeous overall Friday coming up. Enjoy the next few days!