First Alert Weather: Gorgeous Sunday

Temperatures are chilly this morning, but it will still be a great day to be outside overall. We will see afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for some! Mostly sunny skies also take over, making it an exceptional afternoon. If that isn't good enough for you, just know the wind speeds will also be just around 5-10mph, so it won't even be that breezy overall. Tomorrow we will see more overall cloud coverage, but it should still be pretty nice for about 90% of the day for most of us. Around mid-day, there is a chance to see a shower or even a thunderstorm or so. The morning will remain dry and after the showers move out, we will dry things up again. By Tuesday, temperatures crank back up and we will be expecting 80s to return to the mix. Some models even show Tuesday could see upper 80s at times for some spots.