First Alert Weather: Frost likely north, near record lows possible

How's summer in Wisconsin been so far for you? Do you like hot and humid days? Well, there have been a few of those. What about drastic drops in temperature with the risk of late-season frost. We've got that in the forecast too. In the wake of a cold front that moved through the area, it is going to be a cooler Friday across the region with intervals of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year, topping out in the low to mid 60s.

A First Alert Weather Day will be issued for tonight into Friday morning with frost expected in the Northwoods, which is why a Frost Advisory has been issued, along with near record lows. The record low in Rhinelander is 34°, set in 2012, and the forecast low is 33°. A fair amount of sunshine Saturday. After the chilly start, highs rebound into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday is mostly sunny and a little milder with highs around 70. Warmer for the work week ahead. Partly cloudy Monday. High in the upper 70s. A chance of morning showers Tuesday, otherwise some sun with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday could be the warmest day of the week with some sunshine and a risk of storms later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front is likely to spark showers and storms by Wednesday night. That leads to a cooler Thursday with a partly cloudy sky, high in the upper 70s. Some sun next Friday. High in the mid 70s.