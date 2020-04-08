First Alert Weather: Foggy morning

Dense fog advisories are in effect until 9AM this morning for many of our southern communities. We are seeing less than 1 mile of visibility for many of our areas south of 29 this morning, so if you are heading out, exercise some extra caution as you can not see very far. The fog will continue to lift through around 9 or 10AM as the winds begin to pick up. We then have a chance to see some brief sunshine before mostly cloudy skies take over for much of the day ahead. Most areas today will stay dry, but there is the chance to see an isolated light rain shower here and there. We do not even have a chance for thunderstorms today, so if you see a shower, it should not be a heavy downpour. Tomorrow we could see a few flurries and possibly a light snow shower in the northwoods, but we are only expecting around a dusting or so right now. This Sunday into Monday morning could get more interesting however as we are tracking a potentially significant spring storm that could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area. Stay tuned for all the latest with the potential weekend storm.