First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day Issued for Saturday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday morning, for the potential of sleet, snow and freezing rain with icy accumulations during that time.

Saturday will start off as an icy mix across central Wisconsin, with the sleet, freezing rain and snow mixing over to mostly rainfall during Saturday afternoon. This system will continue for the weekend, with it mostly being a rain (liquid) event Saturday afternoon throughout Sunday evening. Eventually, it will exit Wisconsin as a snow producer by Monday morning and afternoon. Most locations will start in the lower 20s for Saturday morning as the sleet, snow and freezing rain moves in by the mid morning hours. Road conditions will deteriorate rather quickly Saturday morning, with improving road conditions throughout the day, as temps climb well into the middle to upper 30s for Saturday afternoon.

Some locations could pick up over an inch of rainfall over the weekend, so there will be some rise in local rivers and creeks, and possibly some ice jams this weekend and into early next week.

Expect some snowfall for Monday morning as this system exits The Badger State Monday afternoon, with most locations picking up 1-3" by

Monday morning.

Long term, it still looks somewhat seasonal for the first few days of 2020, but that may be short-lived by the following weekend.