First Alert Weather: Fog to start Thursday, messy weekend

Fog will be common overnight into Thursday morning, locally dense at times with visibility under a quarter of a mile. Temperatures are going to be fairly steady overnight in the low to mid 30s. Roads will be damp and slippery, so travel with care. The fog will gradually lift from midday into the afternoon on Thursday, otherwise lots of clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A mix of clouds and some sunshine on Friday with afternoon temps topping out in the low 30s.

The weekend could be rather messy across North Central Wisconsin. Low pressure is forecast to track from the Texas panhandle, northeast into Minnesota by late Saturday into Saturday night. The low will then low shift east across Wisconsin on Sunday, sliding to Michigan by Monday. A wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet/snow is expected initially in Central Wisconsin on Saturday from mid-morning into the early afternoon, with a changeover to rain for the remainder of the day. Meantime, in the Northwoods, the freezing rain could last into the late afternoon, before changing to all rain. The rain could be heavy at times across the region Saturday night into early Sunday. As drier air works into the area from the southwest on Sunday morning, the rain will taper to scattered showers and drizzle. As low pressure begins to shift to the east later Sunday into Sunday night, chillier air works into the region with all precipitation going over to periods of light snow and snow showers. Some accumulation is possible through Monday evening locally. Once that system finally exits out on Tuesday, some is in the forecast to wrap up 2019 and start the new year. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s.