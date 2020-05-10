First Alert Weather: Flakes ending, chilly start to the week

Happy Mother's Day! The First Alert Weather Day today features the ending of snow showers this morning but an unseasonably chilly day. Considerable cloudiness and breezy with afternoon readings only topping out in the mid 40s.

Clouds giving way to clearing for tonight with Freeze Warnings in effect for Central Wisconsin early Monday morning. Lows ranging from the mid 20s north to the upper 20s to near 30 central and south. A fair amount of sunshine on Monday, continued cool. Highs near 50. Near record, lows are possible on Tuesday morning as readings once again dip back into the 20s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with temp rising into the mid 50s. The gradual warm up continues for the second half of the week with increasing clouds on Wednesday. Showers are possible later in the day and at night. Highs in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with showers and a chance of a storm. High in the low to mid 60s. Some sun and seasonable on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Next weekend features a partly sunny Saturday with showers and storms at night. High in the upper 60s. Showers possible on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.