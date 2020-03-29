First Alert Weather: First tornado reported in Wisconsin for 2020

The first tornado of 2020 has been reported in Wisconsin. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse, a line of severe storms included a tornado, which impacted central Grant County in southwest Wisconsin. Preliminary data from the NWS is that the tornado formed at 8:38 PM, and tracked for 4 miles from NE of Potosi to just NW of Ellenboro. Damage was reported to farm outhouse buildings, as well as to trees. This line of storms also produced downed power lines near Lancaster, along with damage to barns in the area. Earlier in the evening, these storms produced at least a few tornadoes and other wind/hail damage in parts of Iowa.

A survey of the area will be conducted in the next couple of days, which will provide additional details on the intensity of the tornado, any more damage that may have occurred, a more in-depth track, as well as timing on the movement of the tornado.

Since 1950, this is only the 16th tornado to have occurred in the month of March in Wisconsin. Last year, the first confirmed tornado in Wisconsin didn't take place until later in the spring season.