First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day continues into tonight

Freezing rain and some mixed precipitation will persist into late evening as temperatures slowly rise close to and above freezing from south to north. The best bet of still encountering freezing rain will be north of HIghway 29 until Midnight. With that in mind, the First Alert Weather Day continues until midnight.

As the night goes along into Sunday morning, rain will fall, heavy at times, and there may even be a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid to upper 30s by daybreak. Rain will tapering to off/on showers and drizzle from the morning into the afternoon. Areas of fog will develop, and may be locally dense in some locales. Near record highs are possible in the region as highs in Wausau reach the mid 40s, close to 50 in Wisconsin Rapids, while in the low 40s in the north.