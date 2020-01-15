First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day Tonight into Saturday PM

It was a bitterly cold start to the day across North Central Wisconsin with temperatures bottoming out in the teens below zero. Sunshine early today will fade to clouds by lunchtime. Snow is expected to arrive from 4 to 6 PM from southwest to northeast. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper teens to low 20s.

Periods of snow tonight, heavy at times. The snow could mix with a bit of sleet south of Highway 10 overnight into early Saturday. Roads will be snow covered and hazardous, so if you must travel, do so with extreme caution. Temperatures slowly rising into the low to mid 20s.

The snow will taper to snow showers on Saturday by midday or early afternoon. Total snowfall in most of the region of 5 to 8 inches, while 3 to 6 inches in the far south. Meantime, winds will diminish some during the morning as low pressure tracks through the region, then ramp up out of the west for the afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Blowing and drifting snow is likely. Highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 20s.

Colder on Sunday with more clouds than sun. Highs struggle into the upper single digits to low teens. Wind chill values ranging from -10 to -20 degrees in the morning to the single digits either side of zero in the afternoon. Partly cloudy for Monday and Tuesday with highs Monday in the mid teens, rising to the low 20s Tuesday. Clouds Wednesday with snow showers possible. High in the upper 20s. Rain or snow showers for Thursday and next Friday with highs in the low to mid 30s.