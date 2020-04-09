First Alert Weather: Few snowflakes possible today

This morning we could see some sunshine before mostly cloudy skies return for much of the afternoon. We also have a chance to see a few flurries or even light snow showers here and there. Most of the light snowfall will end up in the northwoods where we could see a dusting to a half an inch or so in some spots. South of 29, we could see an isolated rain or snow shower later this afternoon. Little to no snowfall accumulation is expected right now for our southern communities. One of the bigger stories of today is the cooldown. Temperatures will not reach nearly what we have been seeing as of late. That means this afternoon we are only looking at upper 30s and low 40s. The next system we are still keeping a close eye on looks to be Sunday into Monday. The storm still seems to be on track to bring us some rainfall on Sunday before switching to snow Sunday night into Monday morning. The storm track has shifted slightly south which means the potential for heavy snow has slightly weakened for us. There is still the potential however to see moderate snow into Monday morning. Monday morning could get messy, but a lot could change in the next few days, so make sure you continue tuning in for the latest updates.