First Alert Weather: Feeling like spring

This first weekend of May typically is when we can look at chilly weather in the rear view mirror and not think about it again until autumn. Well the weather pattern in the next several days isn't as conducive to what is typical for early May. This weekend is the exception. Lots of sunshine for the remainder of the day, breezy, and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mainly clear and cool tonight with lows in the upper 30s north to low 40s in Central Wisconsin. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, breezy, and a little cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Increasing clouds on Monday with daytime readings topping out in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with showers possible. It is going to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Partly sunny, continued cool on Thursday with highs in the low 50s. Sun fading to clouds on Friday, rather cool with highs struggling to make it into the upper 40s. Next Saturday is partly sunny with afternoon readings peaking in the low to mid 50s.