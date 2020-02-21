First Alert Weather: Excellent weekend ahead

Today we will see some major changes to the conditions outdoors, but it is a positive change for most. Temperatures warm up to the low to mid 30s by the afternoon hours today. We will see plenty of sunshine for the third day in a row, but breezy conditions will also be present. We will see a strong southwesterly breeze of around 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph possible at times this afternoon. With temperatures reaching the low to mid 30s and a strong breeze, we will likely see wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s this afternoon.

Tomorrow it gets very nice outside with mid to upper 30s and not much of a breeze to talk about. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies take over for our Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies returning Sunday. We will likely see upper 30s and low 40s come Sunday, so temperatures look to remain warm all weekend long.

The snow chance for next week is still minimal at this time. It looks like the low pressure system we have been talking about is still on track to blow well south of us. If this changes, we will keep you in the loop.