First Alert Weather: Excellent Thursday, more clouds tomorrow

We will see another great day outside today as afternoon temps rise back into the 70s for most. We will start out the morning with plentiful sunshine before sneaking in some added cloud cover for communities south of 29 for this afternoon. It will still be an overall great day, even with the added clouds this afternoon. Tomorrow we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. The latest models this morning also show a slim chance for a pop-up afternoon shower, but the chance on that is very limited. If you do see a pop-up shower tomorrow afternoon or evening, it will be light and brief. Saturday brings more rain chances as we could see a few light showers here and there. Saturday should not be a washout as of right now. Tracking to Sunday, we also have a rain chance, but that will be for isolated showers here and there. Monday has a chance to bring an afternoon rain shower and potentially a thunderstorm. None of the rain chances look too robust for the holiday weekend ahead, but each day does feature a chance right now.