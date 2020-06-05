First Alert Weather: Early showers, great afternoon

Showers and storms are making their way through the area early this morning. This will continue through just the early morning hours, as the rest of the day shapes up to be a great one! We are not expecting severe weather this morning, but there may be a few spots that can still see 40mph wind gusts at times in some of the stronger storms down south. By the late morning hours, most will see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures also stay warmer than average reaching the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. After the showers and storms are gone this morning, it will be a great rest of the day. Tonight, mostly clear skies remain as temps drop into the mid 50s. The weekend outlook right now is also looking exceptional overall. Saturday features cooler, but average temps with highs in the mid 70s and plentiful sunshine. Sunday will see more cloud coverage overall, and there is also a chance to see a few morning sprinkles or an isolated rain shower Sunday morning. Many areas will stay dry, but that looks to be the next rain 'chance' that we currently have. Sunday afternoon will also be gorgeous, as we keep the trend of nice weather around.