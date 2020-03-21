First Alert Weather: Dry weekend weather streak in jeopardy

Sunshine filtered through high clouds for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Turning partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Snow showers are possible toward morning. Lows in the mid teens to around 20.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with scattered snow showers. Any accumulations will be minimal. Highs in the upper 30s. More clouds than breaks of sun on Monday, seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 40s. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and a little milder. Afternoon readings reaching the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy Wednesday with afternoon rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s. Chillier air may work into the region Wednesday night as rain mixes with and potentially changes to snow. A minor accumulation is possible. Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy on Friday as the next weather maker tracks toward the region with afternoon rain or snow developing. Highs in the low 40s. Snow could fall at night. Then mainly cloudy next Saturday with afternoon snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

The bottom line is that there will not be very many days that feel like early spring in the next seven days, and there are going to be bouts of precipitation.