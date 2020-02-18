First Alert Weather: Dry conditions with a cooldown

We saw light to moderate snowfall overnight last night, and now we are calming things back down today. Breezy conditions will be common with winds around 10-15mph from the NW for much of the day. We could also see some gusts up to 25mph at times. Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over today, with the northwoods seeing more cloud coverage and a chance for a few flurries here and there. Our temperatures will be the big story over the next few days, as we will be cooling things right back down.

Today temperatures will hover right around the low 20s in the afternoon, but we will see low teens for highs come Wednesday. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will likely be the coldest morning of the week ahead. Temperatures look to be between -5 and -10 overnight. Thankfully the winds will not present much of a problem that morning, but if we do see a breeze, wind chills will drop well below zero. A warm and exceptional weekend is ahead with upper 30s and low 40s returning into the mix.