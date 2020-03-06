First Alert Weather: Dry and warm weekend ahead

Sunshine takes over today with average temperatures remaining. We will see temperatures in the mid 30s for most areas today which is very close to where we should be this time of the year. We had temperatures drop below freezing last night and we are expecting a decent breeze around 10-15mph throughout the morning hours before dropping off this afternoon. There could be a few slick spots on untreated roads this morning, but other than that, there really isn't much to worry about today.

Tomorrow temperatures soar into the mid to upper 40s with sunny skies returning again. Sunday looks to be even better with mid 50s likely! We would not be surprised at this point to see a few of our southern communities reach the low 60s at times on Sunday. A great taste of spring this weekend before the next system looks to head our direction for Monday. The latest models show light rain showers right now, but if we notice any changes to the forecast, we will let you know.