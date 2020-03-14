First Alert Weather: Dry and cool weekend

The streak of dry weekend weather continues in North Central Wisconsin. In contrast to the past couple of weekends, it is not as mild. Clouds will be common for the remainder of the day with afternoon readings peaking in the mid 30s.

Some clouds tonight and chilly. Lows in the mid teens to around 20. Sunshine mixed with a few clouds on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds roll back in Sunday night with snow showers possible in the Northwoods toward morning. Mainly cloudy on Monday with snow showers from roughly Highway 29 on north. Accumulations of a dusting to 1" possible, which will be on non-paved surfaces. Most paved surfaces will be wet. Highs in the upper 30s. A fair amount of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon rain or snow possible. Highs around 40.

The next weather maker later in the week arrives on Thursday. At this time, it appears low pressure tracking out of the western Plains will take a track through Minnesota into Wisconsin from Thursday afternoon into Friday. Rain is anticipated to be the main precipitation type from Thursday afternoon into the evening. As low pressure strengthens and shifts to the east Friday morning, colder air will wrap into the region, causing a rain/snow mix to go over to all snow by daybreak in much of the area. Snow could fall during the morning on Friday, tapering off by midday or early afternoon. It is still too soon to say how much snowfall we may experience, but what is likely is that the storm track will change and the precipitation type could do so as well. So be sure to check back for updates as the days go on. It is going to be breezy on Friday with highs in the low 30s. Rather chilly next Saturday with some sunshine. Daytime temperatures may struggle to make it into the upper 20s.