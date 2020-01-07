First Alert Weather: Decent Tuesday, cold Wednesday ahead

Temperatures will barely budge today, even with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies returning. Overnight we saw cloud coverage move through and some flurries and light snow showers. This may cause some slick spots on some roadways, especially in the northwoods this morning. Temps are starting the morning in the mid to upper 20s, but they will continue to fall into the low 20s and upper teens by sunset tonight. The winds will likely be stronger than yesterday as well with 10-20mph breezes likely with a few gusts up to 30mph possible. This will continue to tank temperatures for tomorrow morning as we are expecting to start tomorrow around 0 degrees. This will feel like a massive change from what we have been seeing, but it is also much closer to our average low temperature of around 2 for tomorrow. Thursday looks to be the next chance for precipitation, as most models are now showing light snow possible before switching over to rain for most areas. 29 and north look like they could see 1-3 inches with our southern viewing area likely picking up some rain.