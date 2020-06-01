First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Summer heat and storms

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday afternoon for heat index values in the low 90s. Tomorrow will be the hottest day so far in 2020. Tuesday night into Wednesday, a cold front will slam into a muggy and unstable airmass. Showers and storms could become strong to severe, mainly southwest of Wausau. The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area in a Level 2(1-5 scale) risk for severe weather. Local timing of the showers and storms will be late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Let us break down your Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon will be hot, sticky, and muggy. Air temps will be close to 90 degrees. The heat index values will be in the low 90s. Storms arrive mainly southwest of Wausau around 10 pm. The biggest threats will be wind gusts around 60 mph and large hail. ​