First Alert Weather: A First Alert Weather Day Monday for accumulating snow

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday as accumulating snow is going to impact the region starting later Monday morning and lasting into early Tuesday.

The same storm system that has produced freezing rain and rain will continue to affect the region Monday into early Tuesday. Low pressure will weaken to our west today into tonight, while a new wave of low pressure rides north into lower Michigan tonight into Monday morning. That low will then shift northwest and become stationary Monday afternoon over the Upper Pennisula of Michigan and Lake Superior. The storm will then gradually shift back to the east Monday night into Tuesday. As the storm spins to our north, colder air will push back into North Central Wisconsin, causing rain Monday morning to mix with and change to snow. Snow is expected to fall Monday afternoon into Monday night, impacting the evening commute. The snow is forecast to continue overnight, tapering to snow showers Tuesday morning. Roads are expected to still be snow covered for the Tuesday morning commute, causing hazardous travel conditions.

Total snowfall by Tuesday morning of 2 to 4 inches is possible in the far south, 4 to 7 inches in much of the region from Wisconsin Rapids north to around Highway 8, with 7 to 10 inches possible north of Highway 8 through early Tuesday.

Road conditions will become treacherous on Monday as the snow accumulates, with snow covered and icy roads likely. If you must travel do so with extreme caution Monday afternoon into early Tuesday.