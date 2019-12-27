First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday as accumulating snow is forecast to impact the region from around Highway 10 on north Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

The same storm system that will produce a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain on Saturday, heavy rain Saturday night, and occasional showers/drizzle on Sunday, will continue to affect the region Monday into Tuesday. Low pressure will shift slowly east through the weekend, then become stationary on Monday over the Upper Pennisula of Michigan and Lake Superior. The storm will then gradually shift back to the east later Monday into Tuesday. As the storm spins to our north, colder air will push back into North Central Wisconsin, causing rain showers on Monday morning to mix with and change to snow. Snow is expected to fall Monday afternoon into Monday night, impacting the evening commute. The snow is forecast to continue overnight into Tuesday morning, tapering to snow showers by later Tuesday morning. Roads are expected to still be snow covered for the Tuesday morning commute, causing hazardous travel conditions.

It is still too soon to determine an exact range of snowfall across the area Monday into Tuesday morning, but the potential exists for at least a couple inches of snow south of Highway 10, while 4" or more of snow could fall from around Highway 10 onto the north. The best bet for the highest accumulations could be north of Highway 8.

Be sure to check back for updates on this winter storm throughout the weekend and on the WSAW Weather App.