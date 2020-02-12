First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day Tonight into Friday morning

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for tonight and for Friday morning due to bitterly cold conditions, including wind chill values that could drop to -25° to -35° overnight into the morning on Friday.

Mainly clear tonight and rather cold. Lows by morning in the low to mid teens below zero to around -20° in the north. A fair amount of sunshine and continued cold on Valentine's Day with afternoon readings rebounding into the mid teens. Wind chill values will improve somewhat as the day goes on, rising to the -10° to -15° by midday and in the single digits either side of zero for the afternoon on Friday.

The weekend features a chance of snow showers Saturday, not as cold. Highs in the upper 20s. Some sun on Sunday with daytime temps topping out in the low 20s.