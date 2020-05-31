First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms on Monday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared on Monday. Showers and storms are likely to develop during the afternoon into the evening. The storms will be on the leading edge of some muggy air. Storms that do develop could produce small to medium size hail. A few wind gusts are possible with the storms, but the main threat will be hail. Any storms that form will have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. We are also watching a chance for more showers and storms on Tuesday afternoon into the evening.