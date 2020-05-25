First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening as strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across central Wisconsin.

Warm and humid air continue Tuesday as a weak cold front continues to slowly approach the state throughout the next few days. Expect hazy sunshine through the mid-afternoon hours, with a few showers and storms developing toward late afternoon. The strongest storms could produce hail up to 1" in size, gusty winds up to 60 mph, and downpours that may cause difficult travel conditions at times for the afternoon into the early evening hours. These storms will be similar to Memorial Day's storms, in that they will be few and far between and quickly pulse up into stronger storms and then slowly diminish over the course of an hour or two.

Additional showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday across the area, and these days will be monitored for the possibility of a First Alert Weather Day due to some heavier rainfall during this and that time.